New COVID-19 Outbreaks Reported At Local Schools

November 23, 2020

By Jessica Mathews/News@whmi.com





COVID-19 outbreaks are being investigated at two education institutions on Livingston County.



Information about COVID-19 outbreaks associated with educational institutions, as reported by local health departments each week to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services are reported by the state after 3pm every Monday. At St. Patrick’s School on Charles Orndorf Drive in Brighton, two cases were attributed to students who attend the school that offers kindergarten through 8th grade. It’s believed to be the first time a Livingston County k-12 school has been included on the outbreak list. Cleary University in Genoa Township is also listed as having seven cases involving students.



An outbreak is defined as two or more COVID-19 cases who may have shared exposure on school grounds and are from different households. Case counts for school-related outbreaks include those associated with before and after school programs, including school-sponsored sports. Outbreak reporting also includes cases originating from on-campus and off-campus student housing. Outbreaks are removed from the list when there are no new confirmed or probable COVID-19 cases identified after 28 days have passed since the last known school exposure from a case.