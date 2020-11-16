Some Local Municipal Offices Closing

November 16, 2020

By Jessica Mathews/News@whmi.com





Some municipal offices will be closed due to rising COVID-19 cases statewide.



Per the latest health orders, The Pinckney Village Hall will be closed to the public starting Wednesday, lasting through December 9th. President-Elect Rebecca Foster says staff will be working remotely and rotating office time to check mail and do other administrative tasks that cannot be done remotely. Phone messages will be checked daily, but best method for contact is via email. Addresses can be found online at www.villageofpinckney.org. Foster says the police and public works departments are not affected by the changes and will continue per usual and will observe existing pandemic protocols.



The Milford Village Offices are also closed to the public effective Tuesday through at least Wednesday, December 9th. Officials say they’ll continue to evaluate the situation and follow the advice of county, state, and federal health officials. Village staff remains at work and will be available during normal business hours via phone and email to answer questions and assist with permits, payments, and other services. Online services remain available 24/7 at www.VillageofMilford.org.