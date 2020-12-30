COVID-19 Case Numbers Improving In Michigan

By Jessica Mathews/News@whmi.com





There’s some cautious optimism when it comes to COVID-19 cases across Michigan.



At a press conference held Tuesday, it was stated that Michigan’s numbers are better than all of its Midwestern neighbors - although the state is still continuing to monitor numbers from the Christmas holiday period.



Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun commented that the end of the pandemic is near, vaccines are being distributed and case numbers are coming down. Khaldun said they’re cautiously optimistic about the data they’re seeing in the state but stressed that is not cause to celebrate or become complacent as progress is fragile. She said they’re still identifying cases every day and it only takes one gathering for the virus to spread through multiple households and their close contacts. Khaldun urged everyone to just get through the rest of the holiday season and give a strong start to 2021 without a surge in cases from the holidays.



Khaldun said the state started vaccinations two weeks ago and nearly 71,000 people have already been vaccinated. As of Monday, vaccinations started in long-term care facilities across the state – with over 490 clinics scheduled in those facilities in the upcoming weeks. Khaldun again encouraged Michiganders to have a plan to get vaccinated when the time comes.



Khaldun added the holidays may be emotionally difficult for some and the loss many have experienced has been devastating. She encouraged people to check in on loved ones, family and friends during the rest of the season. Khaldun said there are also resources available for those struggling with their mental health at www.Michigan.gov/staywell.



Meanwhile, Governor Gretchen Whitmer again urged state lawmakers to pass legislation requiring people to wear masks in public – calling it a policy that has bi-partisan support and would assist law enforcement, improve compliance and help stop the spread of the virus.