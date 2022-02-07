COVID-19 Cases Remain High In Livingston County

February 7, 2022

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Local health officials say COVID-19 test positivity and weekly case rates have begun to decrease since January but both remain extraordinarily high.



The Livingston County Health Department recently issued its latest COVID-19 report. It states that January saw increased cases, with record-high test positivity rates and cases per 100,000 during the week of January 14th. That was attributed to the increased transmission of the Omicron variant in the county, the state, and across the nation.



Since January 21st, the Department says test positivity and weekly case rates have begun to decrease, however both remain extraordinarily high. Over the month of January, there were 10,102 total cases or an average of 160 cases per day. That was said to be a 104% increase when compared to the December 2021 cases.



The Department says case counts remain incredibly high when compared to previous peaks throughout the pandemic and Livingston County cases remain in the high-risk threshold category as defined by the CDC. That was said to be similar to neighboring counties in the Detroit region. However, as seen elsewhere in the US, the Department says case counts are beginning to drop as the Omicron variant begins to wane.



The Department continues to recommend that residents take extra precautions in February and use a layered approach to reduce the spread of COVID-19 – ensure vaccination status remains up to date, wear a high-quality mask (surgical or KN95/N95), and get tested if you have been exposed or develop symptoms.



The full report is attached.