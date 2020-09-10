Two Howell Students Identified As Probable COVID-19 Cases

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Livingston County Health Department has identified two probable COVID-19 cases in Howell Public Schools.



One case was at Three Fires Elementary School and one at Parker Middle School. HPS Spokesman Tom Gould tells WHMI the cases are not related to each other. He said both students had close contact outside of school with individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 and are now showing symptoms. According to Livingston County Health Department guidelines, anyone identified as close contacts of the students will be required to quarantine for 14 days since their last contact with the student. Close contact is defined as within six feet for at least 15 minutes. Due to federal privacy laws, Gould said the district can’t disclose any additional information regarding the students involved. The district says it will continue to work in partnership with the Livingston County Health Department to monitor the situation and will continue to follow all guidance regarding it.



As of the most recent numbers reported, there were 1,023 confirmed cases and 211 probable cases in Livingston County. More information is available on the Health Department’s website. That link is provided.