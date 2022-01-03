Genoa Township Board Meeting Canceled Due To COVID Exposure

January 3, 2022

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Tonight’s Genoa Township Board of Trustees meeting has been canceled due to COVID-19 exposure.



A press release issued this afternoon stated that township Clerk Polly Skolarus was in the office today, called for and attended a close contact meeting while waiting for pending COVID-19 test results. The results of the test were positive. Thus the township supervisor, treasurer and manager were all exposed.



Officials said out of an abundance of caution and out of concern for the health and safety of township residents, tonight’s meeting is postponed and will be rescheduled after CDC protocols have been met.



Skolarus provided the following response to WHMI:



"I went for an annual physical on Dec 31st. I was not sick. My doctor tested me for COVID in the office as a precaution. The test was negative. She sent the same test for a three day analysis and I was called this afternoon at 3:00 p.m. and told that I tested positive. I do not have a temperature and I feel better than I have been in the last 15 months. Don’t know why my name was included in the post. That should have been confidential. I received my two shots and the booster and I feel great. Thanks for asking".