Two Thai Summit Employees Test Positive For COVID-19

July 17, 2020

By Jessica Mathews & Jon King / news@whmi.com





At least two employees at a large manufacturing facility in the City of Howell have tested positive for COVID-19.



Thai Summit America Corporation sent out a letter to employees last Friday confirming a positive case at the Howell location off McPherson Park Drive. The employee is believed to reside outside of Livingston County. Thai Summit’s Human Resources Manager James Hogan told Livingston Daily some employees who were in direct contact with the individual who tested positive were instructed to self-quarantine for 14-days. Employees who did not have any potential exposure and were not contacted by human resources were told to continue reporting to work. The Livingston County Health Department tells WHMI that a second case has since been confirmed in an employee.



Hogan told the Daily that the area where the initial employee who tested positive worked has been cleaned and sanitized several times – adding strict protocols have been increased and are being enforced. He said it’s not believed that the individual caught the virus while at work.



The Livingston County Health Department is aware of the situation and is said to be performing contact tracing of local residents.