COVID Continues To Decline

April 4, 2022

By Ken Rogulski / krogulski@whmi.com





COVID-19 continues its downward trend all across Michigan.



Of the little more than ten million people in the Great Lakes State, the Department of Health & Human Services reports there were about 831 COVID cases per day over the last two days and 33 deaths over that same period. Hospitalizations continue to plummet too.



As of Friday there were only 388 people hospitalized with confirmed cases of covid 19, that’s down from a high of 4,500 hospitalized back in January.