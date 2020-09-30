COVID-19 Cases Associated With VFW Hall, Local Bar

September 30, 2020

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com







The Livingston County Health Department is alerting the public about possible COVID-19 exposure at two local establishments.



Officials say two unrelated patrons who eventually tested positive for COVID-19 reported visiting The Pound Bar & Grill in Brighton on September 18th, prior to the start of symptoms. Both individuals reported crowded conditions and no social distancing was observed. No other common exposure sites were noted. Anyone who spent more than 15 minutes in The Pound Bar & Grill on September 18th from 5pm to 2am is advised to monitor themselves for any unusual symptoms and seek testing if symptoms appear.



Additionally, two individuals who eventually tested positive for COVID-19 reported attending events at the VFW Post 6464 in Fowlerville on September 18th from 4:30-7:30pm for a rib dinner event and on September 20th from 7:30am to noon for breakfast while symptomatic. Officials say it has been determined that risk for others who attended the dinner and breakfast at the VFW is low but out of an abundance of caution, the Health Department is encouraging residents to monitor themselves for any unusual symptoms and seek testing if symptoms appear.



Testing locations can be found through the health department's website. That link is provided and more 9nformaiton can be found in the attached press release.