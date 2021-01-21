COVID-19 Outbreak Reported At Howell Nursing Home

January 21, 2021

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





A local nursing facility has been hit with a major spike in coronavirus cases.



MediLodge of Howell is reporting a total of 39 residents and staff has been infected with COVID-19. Prior to January 1st there had only been two cases among residents since the state began collecting data from long-term care facilities in late April of last year. According to MediLodge of Howell’s website, there have been a total of 64 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and six patients who have recovered.



Meanwhile, state inspectors are investigating several complaints against the facility, although Matthew Erickson, the public information officer for the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs, did not describe nor detail their nature when contacted by WHMI. Erickson did release a statement that reads; “LARA’s Bureau of Community Health Systems – as the federal CMS State Survey Agency – has received complaints about the nursing home and there are pending inspection activities. When the inspection processes are concluded – and when reports are publicly available – the reports can be provided.” A call was left MediLodge Media Director Bill Gray, but has yet to be returned.



Livingston County Health Department spokesperson Natasha Radke said the department is aware is of the outbreak at Medilodge of Howell and says they have connected them to the Michigan Department of Health & Human Services (MDHHS) Infection Prevention Resource and Assessment Team, or IPRAT for assistance. Radke says IPRAT is a team of subject matter experts from the Communicable Disease Division that Local Health Departments and/or Long Term Care facilities can go to with questions about infection prevention, personal protective equipment and CDC guidance interpretation.



As of January 19th, Livingston County’s long-term care facilities have reported a total of 310 residents of facilities in the county have tested positive for COVID-19, with 44 deaths reported. There have been a total of 225 staff members who have also tested positive. Meanwhile, state records show Livingston County’s overall case count stands at 9,204, with 103 deaths since the pandemic began.