COVID-19 Drive Through Testing Site Coming To Novi

May 4, 2020

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com



Oakland County residents and front line workers can take advantage of a new coronavirus drive through testing site in Novi, later this week.



This Friday, and each Friday moving forward as needed, first responders, health care workers, essential business employees and Oakland County residents who have an appointment, can get COVID-19 testing at the Novi Civic Center, between 9am and 5pm.



Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter said, in a release, that they want to ensure residents throughout the county have access to testing, and that this new location will contribute to the efforts at stopping the spread of the disease. Oakland County is the third hardest hit jurisdiction in the state, with only the city of Detroit and the rest of Wayne County having more confirmed cases, according to state data. Approximately 250 tests can be performed at the drive through site each day, with results being available in 24 to 48 hours.



A prescription or doctor’s note is not needed. Asymptomatic first responders, health care workers, and essential employees are eligible, along with residents who are displaying symptoms or are 65 or older.



This is the third drive through site available to Oakland County residents and workers. Testing is also being done on Mondays and Wednesdays in Southfield, and Tuesdays and Thursdays in Pontiac.



To make an appointment, contact the Oakland County Health Division Nurse on Call hotline at 1-800-848-5533.