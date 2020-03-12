Howell Home Show Postponed, Brighton Library Programs Canceled

March 12, 2020

A series of local events and programs have been canceled or postponed due to concerns about trying to halt the spread of the COVID-19 virus.



On Tuesday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency after two cases of the virus were confirmed in Michigan patients, one from Oakland County and the other from Wayne County. In the wake of that news and subsequent guidelines to try and limit or even eliminate gatherings of 100 or more people, many local groups and organizations have been forced to cancel scheduled events or programs.







BRIGHTON DISTRICT LIBRARY



All programs, events, and outreach are canceled through the end of March. After that time, decisions regarding programs will be made on a week by week basis. The Library building continues to operate with standard hours.



The Library also is suspending new reservations of the community meeting rooms until further notice. At this time, current reservations for these rooms may go forward. Study rooms may still be reserved.



Also, until further notice, all toys have been removed from the Youth department.



We continue to follow best hygiene practices for workplaces, including regularly cleaning and disinfecting surfaces and equipment in our building, and encouraging frequent hand-washing. Hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes are available at service desks.



We encourage any concerned patrons, especially those in high-risk populations, to stay home if they are feeling ill or are simply concerned about potential exposure.







GREATER BRIGHTON AREA CHAMBER OF COMMERCE



The Greater Brighton Area Chamber of Commerce and St. Joseph Mercy Livingston have decided to cancel the Blooming Today for a Healthy Tomorrow event scheduled on March 25. They are acting out of an abundance of caution, and apologize for any inconvenience.



They will be sending a notice to anyone who has purchased tickets and providing full refunds.







FOWLERVILLE 4TH OF JULY COMMITTEE



The Fowlerville 4th of July Committee has decided to postpone the Annual Chili Cook-Off benefit for the Fowlerville 4th of July Fireworks/Parade, which was scheduled for this Saturday, March 14th at the VFW Post 6464.



The committee says they will wait to see the progress of the COVID-19 virus before a new date is set, and apologizes for any inconvenience that occurs in advance.







HOWELL AREA CHAMBER OF COMMERCE



The 57th Annual Livingston County Home Show, set for Friday, March 27 through Sunday, March 29 at the Howell High School Fieldhouse, is being postponed to a later date, yet to be determined.







HOWELL PARKS & REC



All Senior Programs at the Bennett Recreation Center, Oceola Community Center and Howell Area Aquatic Center are cancelled.



All Swim lessons and Fitness Classes at the Howell Area Aquatic Center are cancelled.



All Travel programs scheduled this month will be rescheduled and not cancelled. At the time we announce rescheduled date if those dates and time do not work we will consider refunding those programs as needed.



All Sports programs are cancelled. Please refer to the update from Howell Public Schools as all rentals for those facilities are being cancelled. At this time volleyball and soccer are not affected but we will make a determination in the near future as we gather more information.



All community meetings and gatherings scheduled to take place within our facilities are suspended until further notice.



All third party rentals are cancelled through April 12th.



LIVINGSTON CLASSICAL ACADEMY

Closed Friday, only. Staff should report.





LIVINGSTON COUNTY CATHOLIC CHARITIES



LCCC is rescheduling the Salute to the Stars - 35th Anniversary Celebration on Saturday, March 14th. The new date is Friday, May 29th at Crystal Gardens Banquet Center. More information will be released in coming weeks.





LIVINGSTON SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA CONCERT



The Livingston Symphony Orchestra is cancelling our concert scheduled for this Saturday, March 14th at Howell High School.





MAISON WILKINSON FUNDRAISING GARAGE SALE



The 9th Annual Maison Z. Wilkinson fundraiser will not take place on Saturday, March 21st at Fowlerville Junior High School. It is unknown if there will be a rescheduled date.