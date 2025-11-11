Cover Band End Of The Innocence to Kick Off Tour in Brighton This Weekend

November 11, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



The cover band End Of The Innocence is coming to the Brighton Performing Arts Center this Saturday. Attendees are urged to bring an old tool to donate to locally-based Tools for Veterans.



Band members were on WHMI's Morning Drive with Chuck and Madison. They had spent more than a decade covering The Eagles, but expanded about four years ago.



"We kind of take the audience on a little tour of snippets from their careers, like Don Henley and Glenn Frey, their solo works, a scope of genre and artists."



"People seem to really love it. We give them just a taste of everything. It makes for a very cool show."



The show kicks off the band's Eagles Wings & More Tour in 2025 - The Ultimate Tribute To Songwriters.



Tickets are $25 each. The show starts at 7:30 pm Saturday.



Click below for the full interview and ticket details.