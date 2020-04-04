Owosso Company Provides Relief During COVID-19 Pandemic

By Jessica Mathews/News@whmi.com.





An Owosso company is focused on relief efforts and donations during the continuing COVID-19 public health emergency.



Covenant Eyes is a software company focused on “Internet Accountability” and helps equip people to protect themselves and their families from online dangers. The company has donated more than $10,000 worth of hospital gowns and masks to Memorial Healthcare. In addition to donating medical supplies, Covenant Eyes continues to pay its vendors even though they are not able to perform the work at this time. Covenant Eyes President and CEO Ron DeHaas said it’s critical that they support their vendors during this unprecedented situation. The company has paid more than $30,000 in advance for the local companies - which includes printing, cleaning, and food services. So far, 11 companies have been paid in advance. In total, the number of companies paid in advance will be around 15 and the total amount will be more than $50,000.



Last month, Covenant Eyes transitioned most of its employees to work from home, including its largest department of customer service. More than 60 customer service representatives now work from their residence instead of one of the two Owosso office locations. DeHaas says they need to help those helping others through this trying time – adding those in the healthcare field are on the front lines of the crisis and equipping them with the tools they need is the right thing to do.