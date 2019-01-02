Rally At Livingston County Courthouse Saturday

January 2, 2019

A grassroots organization will gather at the Livingston County Courthouse later this week as part of a national day of action.



Indivisible Livingston and other local political groups will rally at the courthouse at noon this Saturday, January 5th. The demonstration is part of the Indivisible movement’s “Whose House Our House” national day of action, which will actually take place on January 3rd for most groups across the country. Indivisible groups will be asking their representatives to demand that the measure be a progressive, comprehensive democracy package that includes reforms on voter empowerment and access, money in politics and corruption.



Local event organizer Peggy Van Sickle says the event will take place Satruday because by then, Congress will have been sworn and gaveled in. To encourage participation, Van Sickle says Indivisible Livingston’s rally is being held on a Saturday in order to be more cohesive with work schedules. She tells WHMI the goal of the rally is for participants to speak out on what they’d like to see from Congress in the future. The group will be calling for 8th District Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin’s support of the democracy reform bill that Democrats are expected to introduce.



To RSVP, contact Peggy Van Sickle at pvansickler59@gmail.com or 810-499-3749.