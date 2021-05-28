Courts Move To Phase 3 Reopening Plan; Masks Still Required

May 28, 2021

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com



The Livingston County Courts are entering the next phase of their plan to return to full capacity.



In accordance with Administrative Order 2020-14 and upon approval of the State Court Administrative Office, the Chief Judges of the Livingston County Trial Courts have consulted with the local health department and determined that criteria for entering phase 3 of their reopening plan is satisfied as of Thursday, May 27th.



A release from the courts states that there have been no COVID-19 confirmed or suspected cases in the facility within the 14 days prior. This, along with the overall downward trajectory of cases and state and local orders restricting movement being rescinded has the court confident enough to enter phase 3 of their return to full capacity plan.



Court Administrator Roberta Sacharski told WHMI that given the challenges inherent in determining the vaccination status of court visitors, protecting the safety of both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals warrants continuation of existing safeguards with specific limited exceptions. Therefore, pursuant to the Administrative Order, court visitors are still required to wear face coverings and observe social distancing protocols. Vaccination status is not a factor.



Under the new phase, normal staffing will resume at worksite. Vulnerable employees and those working from home may return while practicing social distancing and all employees should wear face coverings in accordance to SCAO guidelines.



A full copy of the court’s current plan can be found below.