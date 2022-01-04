Court Programs Supporting Child Welfare Services Receive Grant

January 4, 2022

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





A pair of child welfare initiatives being conducted by a local court will be supported with grant funding.



According to a memo from Livingston County Juvenile & Probate Court Administrator Deborah Shaw, Congress has granted one-time supplemental funding to the Michigan Supreme Court. That funding is for addressing the unique challenges stemming from the pandemic that juvenile courts may be facing with regards to ensuring the safety, permanency, and well-being of children in foster care.



Through the State Court Administrative Office Child Welfare Services Division, Livingston County Trial Courts have been invited to apply for up to 4 mini-projects. Two of the four that Shaw says they applied for were approved for funding. One is providing internet access to families identified as foster care families, potentially through the means of purchasing hot spots. The other is for attorney compensation for out of court client meetings. For these programs, the courts will receive an amount not exceed $17,000, with no County-match or cost-sharing required.



Two other programs for providing additional Bailiff/ Court Security hours to support the mobile courtroom and for expanding the Court Appointed Special Advocates program were not approved for funding.



The Board of Commissioners unanimously approved accepting the award.