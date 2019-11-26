Court Dates Set Next Week For Teacher Arrested At School

November 26, 2019

A local teacher who was arrested while at school is due back in court next week on two sets of drunken driving charges.



44-year-old Michael Dennis Fletcher, a teacher with Huron Valley Schools, was taken into custody in September at Lakeland High School after a breathalyzer showed his blood alcohol limit was more than four times the legal limit. The school’s resource officer administered the test around 8am on September 18th after being alerted by administrators that Fletcher appeared to be intoxicated. The Breathalyzer indicated a blood alcohol content of .354%. The state’s legal limit for driving is .08%. Fletcher, a West Bloomfield resident, admitted to drinking alcohol before driving to school that morning.



Court records show that charges of driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content of .17 or higher and driving with a suspended license were issued October 30th in Oakland County District Court. A December 5th pre-trial hearing is scheduled. That’s the same day Fletcher is set to be sentenced for similar charges from a 2018 incident to which he previously pleaded guilty.



Fletcher remains employed by the Huron Valley District, although officials say he is not allowed back on campus until his legal issues are resolved to their satisfaction. (JK)