Couple and Dogs Found Dead in Fenton Twp House Fire

February 27, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Two people and multiple dogs died in a house fire in Fenton Township Thursday, according to the Genesee County Sheriff's Office.



The fire was reported in the 3100 block of Ponemah Drive in Fenton Township around 5:23 a.m. on Feb 26.



According to the sheriff's office, the caller said that the home was fully engulfed in flames, and firefighters arrived on the scene within four minutes according to Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson.



The victims were identified as 66-year-old Ray Drzewiecki and 64-year-old Beverly Drzewiecki. Multiple dogs also died in the blaze.



Sheriff Swanson says the scene progressing, and that authorities believe something happened inside the home.



"We know something happened inside," Swanson said. "We are trying to find out what those answers are, so it's going to take some time."





The Sheriff says that there is no additional danger to the community at this time, but residents should expect a police presence on Friday as they work to recover evidence from inside the home.



The investigation is ongoing and Sheriff Swanson says more details will be released as they become available.



The Fenton Twp. Fire department responded to the scene with mutual aid from the City of Fenton , Swartz Creek, Argentine Twp. and Atlas Twp. Fire Departments.