County Voters Approve LESA Special Education Millage

November 6, 2024

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



The LESA Special Education Millage renewal received a lot of support during Tuesday’s General Election.



The millage will allow school districts across the county to receive funding necessary to provide services and programs for special education students. It also “restores millage lost as a result of the reduction required by the Michigan Constitution of 1963,” according to the proposal.



Voters initially approved the millage in 2015, with an expiration date of 10 years.



During the election on Tuesday, 63.15% of voters voted in favor of the millage.



“It’s definitely substantial across the county,” Superintendent of LESA Dr. Michael Hubert said. “It was probably close to $12 million by the time the levy would occur.”



According to a post on the Howell Schools’ webpage about the millage, the money will be used for programs such as “unified sports, work readiness training, peer-to-peer initiatives, assistive technology and behavioral support services. The cost of paraeducators, curriculum materials and freeing up general fund dollars will also be covered.



Hubert said he was thankful that voters approved the millage, ensuring the gaps in funding from the state and federal governments are filled.



“Heartfelt appreciation for them acknowledging where our students need additional support and the lack of support from our state and federal government that don’t provide all the resources for the requirements they have.”



The current millage also has a 10-year renewal date.