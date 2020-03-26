County Veterans Services Remains In Operation During Shutdown

By Jon King/jking@whmi.com





With Gov. Whitmer’s “Stay Safe, Stay Home” order in effect, one of the county departments still offering assistance is Livingston County Veterans’ Services.



In a press release, officials say they continue to operate remotely during the Michigan-wide shelter-in-place order. The office will continue to offer emergency financial assistance, case management and VA claims assistance to all veterans and dependents in Livingston County. It will also continue to provide medical transportation for veterans whose appointments have been deemed essential to their health. Mary Durst, Livingston County Veterans’ Services Director said that many of the concerns they are hearing about stem from the fear of eviction or having their utilities turned off. She says that thankfully Governor Whitmer signed an order preventing evictions until April 17th so that should ease some of those fears for the time being.



Durst added that they have also found the utility companies to be understanding and accommodating when veterans call voicing concerns about not being able to pay their bills on time. She says if anyone is having issues paying their utility bill they are urged to call the provider directly. Anyone not able to come to an agreement should call Livingston County Veterans’ Services as soon as possible so they can assist. Durst also says the office has assisted with a propane fill, worked with other agencies and companies by placing overdue accounts on hold and provided general resource information.



Livingston County Veterans’ Services will continue to be available 8am to 5pm Monday through Friday. Veterans can call the office at 517-546-6338 and leave a message and someone will return their phone call within the day.



For more updates and information on Livingston County Veterans’ Services visit www.livgov.com/veterans.