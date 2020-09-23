County Treasurer Named President Of State Association

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Livingston County Treasurer Jennifer Nash was recently elected President of the Michigan Association of County Treasurers (MACT) at the Association’s annual summer conference.



The Association provides educational and professional growth opportunities for members, encourages efficiencies in county government, is proactive in the enactment of State legislation and best practices, shares solutions to problems through networking, and promotes and protects the interests of taxpayers.



Nash has served as Livingston County Treasurer for nine years since November of 2011and been involved in Livingston County government for a total of 25 years. In addition to leading the Michigan Association of County Treasurers’ Executive Board, Nash is an active community member serving for Livingston County Sunrise Rotary Foundation, Livingston County Catholic Charities, a former Reaching Higher Mentor, as well as a music minister for her church, and a volunteer for numerous community events.



Nash’s first board position with the MACT was in the position of Association Treasurer. She has also served in all board officer positions with the MACT including Secretary, 2nd Vice President, and 1st Vice President.



Nash said she’s looking forward to sharing her experience and insights to encourage and promote the work of county treasurers throughout the state.