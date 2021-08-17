County Pursuing SEMCOG Grant For Broadband Study

August 17, 2021

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





Livingston County officials are pursuing a grant that would help fund a sizable chunk of their upcoming high-speed internet study.



Earlier this month, the Board of Commissioners approved a citizen-enabled broadband collection data survey to be performed by Merit Networks. Merit will assess the full scope of broadband services and need in all corners of Livingston County. The project was approved for a total just north of $80,000.



At Monday’s Public Safety and Infrastructure and Development Committee meeting, County Planning Department Director Kathleen Kline-Hudson addressed commissioners with a grant application request. She said they were interested in pursuing a Planning Assistance Program Grant from the Southeast Michigan Council of Governments for the study.



The grant would request the maximum amount allowed of $40,000. Livingston County would need to match 18.15%, or roughly $7,300. That could come from American Rescue Plan Act funds. Kline-Hudson said they have been successful with this grant before, using it to fund their recent trails plan.



County Chief Information Officer Kris Tobbe said that the county has been actively encouraged to go after these funds and that this opportunity to apply for this round just came open.





To qualify, the county’s application must be submitted by September 3rd. The Public Safety Committee unanimously approved it, moving the resolution and request now to the full Board of Commissioners.