County Road Agencies Harness the Power of Drones

March 6, 2024

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



County road agencies are harnessing the power of drones to revolutionize day-to-day operations.



According to the County Road Association of Michigan, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), otherwise known as drones, are rapidly being adopted in the tool cribs of county road agencies, where they enhance efficiency in many ways.



From inspections to surveys and maintenance activities, UAVs are streamlining road work processes and providing insights previously unattainable from ground-based methods.



The CRA of Michigan accredited the Genesee County Road Commission (GCRC) with being at the forefront of UAV adoption in road work operations since 2019. Initially employed for preconstruction videos and bridge inspections, GCRC's drones have evolved into useful tools for tasks such as creating 3D maps for stockpile calculations.



"The main use of the drone has been for videos and photos before, during, and after a project to capture pictures of our crews at work," said GCRC Managing Director Randy Dellaposta in an interview with Crossroads Magazine, a publication of the CRA of Michigan. "Having a drone is a great investment because of the versatility it offers. The more tools you have in your bag, the better equipped you are to do the job."



In Saginaw County, drones have significantly reduced staff requirements and operational risks. In Ottawa County, drones are being utilized to document projects and create informational videos, according to the CRA.



Michigan has the nation's fourth-largest local road system.



Crews employed by county road agencies perform maintenance work under contract for the Michigan Department of Transportation in 63 counties and collectively manage 75 percent of all roads in the state.



A link to the Spring 2024 issue of Crossroads Magazine is provided.