2026 "Don't Miss" List Of Local Roads For Fall Colors Released

August 27, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Michigan in the fall paints a masterpiece for all to see and officials say “what better way to appreciate the colors than with a leisurely drive along a scenic county road?”



County road agencies have released the 2026 “don’t miss” list of local roads for fall colors.



County Road Association (CRA) of Michigan CEO Denise Donohue said “There's something special about taking the long way down a county road when the leaves are changing. Michigan’s colors are among the best in the country, making fall the perfect opportunity to go out and enjoy the state’s natural beauty.”



Donohue added this list of “don’t miss” fall color drives reflects the best suggestions from over 30 county road agencies who know their own best fall color vistas.



According to the 2026 Pure Michigan fall color map, peak viewing conditions are expected from October 3rd to November 5th.



Drivers are invited to share photos on CRA’s Facebook page (facebook.com/micountyroads) to let everyone know the best local road spots for Michigan’s fall colors. Be sure to indicate an intersection, the county, and the closest city/village in your post and include #MiBackroads.

The following regions are listed in order of expected leaf coloring dates starting from the Upper Peninsula and moving south.





Upper Peninsula (Oct. 3-18)



Chippewa County

• North and South Caribou Lake Roads in the DeTour Village area

• Gogomain Road from Goetzville to Pickford

• Lakeshore Drive from Brimley to M-123

• Salt Point Road from M-28 to Lakeshore Drive



Dickinson County

• Kramer Drive on the north side of the city of Iron Mountain

• Metropolitan Road near Felch



Gogebic County

• Black River Road to Black River Harbor

• Lake Road from Ironwood to Little Girls Point and Superior Falls

• Black River Road from Bessemer to Copper Peak and Black River Harbor

• Wolf Mountain Road from US-2 to Wolf Mountain

• County Road 519N from Wakefield to the mouth of the Big Presque Isle River and Porcupine State Park

• Thousand Island Lake Road from US-2 to Sylvania Wilderness Park



Houghton County

• Covered Drive Road

• Freda Road

• Calumet Waterworks Road



Iron County

• Ottawa Lake Road/Hagerman Lake Road loop

• Pentoga Trail (County Road 639) to County Road 424 along Chicagon Lake and Pentoga Road from County Road 424 to Brule River

• Bates-Amasa Road (County Road 643) US-2 to US-141 by Paint River and Hemlock River

• Gibbs City Road and Ponozzo Road



Keweenaw County

• Brockway Mountain Drive

• Lac La Belle Road

• Gratiot Lake Road

• Mohawk-Gay Road

• Eagle Harbor Road

• Cliff Drive

• Five Mile Point Road



Marquette County

• Triple A off County Road 510 in Big Bay

• M-35 from County Road 480 to Gwinn



Ontonagon County

• South Boundary Road from Presquile to Ontonagon

Northern Lower Peninsula (Oct. 12 – Oct. 29)



Alpena County

• Bolton Road to Long Lake Road

• Nicholson Hill Road

• Scott Road

• Long Rapids Road



Antrim County

• Deadmans Hill Road from US-131, Deadmans Hill Overlook viewing Jordan Valley

• Eddy School Road between Bellaire and M-66

• Alba Hwy between M-66 and US-131

• “The Breezeway” C-48 Atwood Road between US-31 in Atwood and Boyne Falls in Charlevoix



Crawford County

• County Road 101 looking north from County Road 100 (“Pioneer Hill”)



Emmet County

• Pleasantview Road north of Boyne Highlands to Robinson Road

• Robinson Road from State Road to Pleasantview Road

• State Road from Harbor Springs to Cross Village

• Brutus Road from Pleasantville Road to US-31

• Mitchell Road from Fletcher Road to Cheboygan County line



Grand Traverse

• Supply Road

• Hobbs Highway

• J Maddy Parkway



Leelanau County

• North Eagle Highway

• Newman Road

• Port Oneida Road

• Gills Pier Road

• Schomberg Road



Mason County

• Lakeshore Drive from Oceana Drive to Iris Road

• Hawley from Pere Marquette Highway to Walhalla Road

• South Masten Road to Washington Road and the Ruby Creek area

• North Lakeshore Drive along Hamlin Lake

• Custer Road from Hogue Road to US-10





The full list is available on CRA’s website. That link is provided.