Local Communities Oppose Renewable Energy Facilities Bills

October 25, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Livingston County and local communities are rallying against legislation that would eliminate all local authority over the location and permitting of utility-scale wind and solar facilities.



The legislation is moving forward in the House and companion bills have been introduced in the Senate. The House Bills are 5120, 5121, 5122, and 5123. The Senate Bills 585, 586, 587, and 588.



At Monday night’s meeting, the Livingston County Board of Commissioners adopted a resolution opposing any legislation preempting local control for solar and wind developments. It is attached.



During call to the public, Livingston County Planning Director Scott Barb told the board that the county Planning Commission at its October 18th meeting also voted on and approved a resolution supporting local control of solar and wind developments. With the County board’s support of the same resolution, Barb said they’re hoping the message is loud and clear that this type of local land use issue should be with the local townships and local governments to control. Barb added that he appreciates the board and Planning Department being on the same page with this important land issue, adding they are always willing to reach out to local residents and constituents to help them better understand the issue and find solutions.



The Putnam Township Board unanimously passed a similar resolution.



Supervisor Dennis Brennan told WHMI it opposes the legislature's current attempts to pre-empt local control when it comes to the placement of large-scale renewable energy projects such as solar farms, wind turbines, and utility-scale battery storage for solar and wind projects. He noted that every township will be affected as their zoning ordinances will no longer be enforceable when it comes to these projects. Brennan said the Michigan legislature is preparing to vote this week on these measures, and it is imperative that they get the word out. He said “This would be a slap in the face to local governing bodies throughout the state, many of whom have passed renewable energy ordinances over the past few years”.



Brennan encouraged people to contact their legislators to let them know how they feel about losing control of local zoning.



The Southeast Michigan Council of Governments or SEMCOG has also put out the call for people to contact their legislators and urge them to oppose the legislation as it is expected to have an “aggressive timeline and will be acted on quickly”.



SEMCOG says the bills would move the permitting of utility-scale renewable energy facilities from the local level to the Michigan Public Service Commission or MPSC - a rate-setting, regulatory state agency with no experience in land use or planning and zoning.



SEMCOG said it is “an unwavering advocate in support of responsible energy policies that provide environmental benefits through renewable, clean, and sustainable energy options. Unfortunately, the inclusion of provisions in this legislation that would be detrimental to the role of local elected leaders in regulating land use within their local community, leaves us unable to support this proposal”.