Survey Open For Metroparks - State Park Trail Connection

September 23, 2021

By Mike Kruzman





Recreation enthusiasts are invited to take part in a survey gauging interests in trail connections in Livingston County.



It’s Michigan Trails Week, and the County Planning Department is letting residents know that for many in the area, trails and outdoor recreation have been essential for helping maintain good mental health during the pandemic. Residents are encouraged to take some time this week and explore the two County parks- Lutz County Park in Deerfield Township, and Fillmore County Park in Genoa Township.



Trails can be a key factor in connecting communities and transportation systems, thereby stimulating economic development and creating place making. The County released its Trails Plan in June of 2020, identifying the current trail system in Livingston County and future priority routes. One of those priority routes identifies the need of a trail crossing over US-23. The Huron Clinton Metroparks has initiated the Huron Meadows Trail Connections Feasibility Study that will advance the Livingston County Trails Plan by exploring a crossing of US-23 to connect Huron Meadows Metropark, the Brighton State Recreation Area, and Island Lake Recreation Area together.



A short survey has been set up with potential routes displayed for residents to give opinion and comments on. The survey will be active through this Sunday. Find it at www.walkbike.info/parkconnector, or through the link below.