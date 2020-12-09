County Launches New Emergency Alert Service

December 9, 2020

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





Livingston County 911 Central Dispatch is announcing a new alert service to keep residents informed on emergencies.



LIVCO Alerts is a free service that enables authorities to inform local residents and travelers on potentially hazardous situations involving weather, traffic, and other emergencies.



Livingston County 911 Director Chad Chewning said in a release that the service allows for critical information to go out to the community in real time, providing individuals with the information needed to stay safe or take precautions during an emergency situation.



Residents can sign up online or through the Smart911 app on their smartphone and choose to receive alerts by email, text, or voice message. The app provides enhanced functionality by sending targeted alerts based on the user’s location. This includes National Weather Service alerts for tornado warnings, flash flood warning, and severe thunderstorm warnings.



Chewning encourages all members of the community to sign up for LIVCO Alerts in order to be prepared should an emergency occur. He said they are considering a mass notification to test it on this coming Monday, at 11:00 am.



Download the Smart911 app from your smartphone's app store, or visit https://www.smart911.com/smart911/ref/reg.action?pa=livgov to sign up.