County GOP To Hold Congressional Candidate Forum

January 2, 2020

Republican primary candidates running to represent the 8th Congressional District will be featured at an upcoming forum.



The Livingston County Republican Party, along with Protect Our Republic, will host a Republican Primary Candidate Forum on Thursday, February 20th. The candidates that have committed to attending the forum as well as the post-forum meet and greet include Mike Detmer, Alan Hoover, Paul Junge, Kristina Lyke, and Nikki Snyder.



The forum will be held at the Crystal Gardens Banquet Center in Genoa Township, with doors opening at 6pm and the forum beginning at 6:30. The forum will be followed by the meet and greet session with the candidates. The event is open to the public and free to attend. Leading up to the forum, community members are able to submit their questions for candidates online.



More information can be found at the link and attachment below.