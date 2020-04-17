County Fully Opens Emergency Operations Center

April 17, 2020

By Michael Kruzman / news@whmi.com





The Livingston County Emergency Operations Center has shifted to full activation status. The Emergency Operations Center serves as a coordination hub for incident response.



The Center has recently shifted to full activation status, meaning there are currently representatives from each emergency service department in the county, along with the Emergency Manager, the Livingston County Health Department, local hospitals, transportation, and Central Dispatch. According to a release from the Emergency Management Department, these representatives meet daily to ensure that needed resources and plans are in place to protect the safety of the public and responders throughout the coronavirus pandemic. Through the EOC, the county can request needed resources from the state, and if unavailable from the state, they can use other means of securing the needed items.



Pertinent information from the EOC can be found on social media sites managed by local police departments, fire departments, the health department, emergency management department, and Livingston County Central Dispatch. Typically, the representatives from each entity in the EOC work together in-person, at an established location. However, due to the outbreak and social distancing guidelines, they, like so many others, are working together virtually.