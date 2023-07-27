Construction On County Farm Road This Week

July 27, 2023

A road rehabilitation project is underway on County Farm Road in Marion Township.



The work is being done on County Farm Road from Sexton Road to M-155. The project got started on Wednesday and should be completed Friday.



The Livingston County Road Commission advises there will be moderate traffic Impact. County Farm Road will be open, but under flag control. Those traveling along the route should expect to encounter delays.



The Road Commission asks that motorists travel slowly through construction zones and listen to traffic control personnel. A release is attached.