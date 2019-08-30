Committee Requests Proposals For Expanded Broadcast System

August 30, 2019

A Livingston County subcommittee is exploring its options in expanding their system for broadcasting county meetings.



The Broadcast Committee recently voted to send out Request for Proposals, or RFPs’, for a broadcast system that Committee Chair and County Commissioner Gary Childs says is “expandable”. He tells WHMI as it stands, the expanded system would include two TV monitors for the public, and each county commissioner will have a monitor and microphone, as will the report /call to the public table. The system would also include two cameras; one of which would be focused on the Commissioners, while the other would be at the report/call to the public table.



At their recent meeting, the Broadcast Committee briefly discussed whether the call to the public portion of the meeting should be broadcasted. Committee member and County Commissioner Doug Helzerman expressed his feeling that it is important for that portion of the meeting to be included for residents’ viewing.



The Broadcast Committee was originally formed in the summer of 2017 and, during a proof of concept run, an agreement was made to broadcast county commission meetings through the end of 2018. The committee voted 2 to 1 against continuing services into this year, which led to many residents participating in a so-called “people’s filibuster” in March to protest the decision. (DK)