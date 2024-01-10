County Commissioners Elect Drick & Fiani As Chair, Vice-Chair

January 10, 2024

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



The Livingston County Board of Commissioners has elected new leadership for the coming year.



At the Board's annual organizational meeting on Monday, January 8th, Commissioner Jay Drick was voted in as the new Board Chair and Commissioner Nick Fiani was voted in as the Board Vice Chair.



The decision was made in two unanimous votes.



Drick thanked his fellow Commissioners for their vote of confidence. "I'm looking forward to a successful year with my fellow Commissioners," said Drick. "Our board has a diverse set of skills that work together to provide a high level of county services while being good guardians of taxpayer dollars."



Drick began serving as County Commissioner on January 1, 2021 and previously served as County Commissioner from 2011-2012.



Both rounds of eight "yes" votes came from Drick and Fiani, along with Commissioners Wes Nakagiri, Marty Smith, Jay Gross, Frank Sample, Roger Deaton and Doug Helzerman.



Former Commission Chair Dave Domas was not in attendance.



In addition to the election, commissioners also adopted a resolution establishing board rules and meeting dates for 2024.