County Commissioner Recognized For Public Service Achievements

October 2, 2019

A Livingston County Commissioner has been recognized for achievements in the field of public service.



Commissioner Wes Nakagiri was honored at an awards banquet hosted by the Michigan Asian Pacific American Affairs Commission, also known as MAPAAC. The 4th Annual MAPAAC Leaders’ Forum and Appreciation Dinner was held to honor leaders in the field of education, healthcare, arts, public service, and community outreach. MAPAAC is a 21-member state commission appointed by the Governor with the mission to advance the full and equal participation of Asian Pacific Americans in building a greater Michigan.



Nakagiri, who was elected to Livingston County’s Board of Commissioners in 2018, represents the 3rd District, which is comprised of all of Tyrone Township and most of Hartland Township. The grandson of immigrant sharecroppers, Nakagiri is a third-generation American, and the son of parents who lost everything while incarcerated in World War II internment camps. Nakagiri credits his parents for his success, saying they instilled in him a passion for America and a strong work ethic.



Nakagiri tells WHMI, “My parents raised me with really a great love for America when in fact they got treated poorly so I think that really gets to the value of forgiveness and you know, if they would’ve been bitter about it, I’m not so sure things would be the same for me. So I’m very grateful for their perspectives.”



Nakagiri says the recognition from MAPAAC “truly shows that America is a land of opportunity”, adding that he is “humbled” by the honor. (DK)