County Comes To Agreement With New Administrator

May 23, 2020

The Livingston County Board of Commissioners has approved an employment agreement with the new County Administrator.



Commissioners approved the agreement with Nathan Burd during their online Finance Committee meeting this past week. The contract is for 3 years at an annual salary of $127,722. During his final interview, Burd had requested a salary in the high-120 to low-130 range.



The only questions raised during the meeting were with regards to performance evaluations. The agreement, as has been past policy, states that the Board Chair will review and make an evaluation. Commissioners asked that if that were to change in the future to being the whole Board, would an amendment be necessary. The Board’s legal counsel said it could potentially, but the following line in the agreement gives them some latitude. That sentence states that the review and evaluation will be in accordance with criteria developed by the Board. Commissioner Kate Lawrence shared that in her time as Board Chair, she reached out to commissioners, officials, and department heads for their input on the evaluation. With Burd already having signed the agreement put forth in front of commissioners, they elected to leave the wording as it is.



Burd was selected as the Board’s choice for Administrator earlier this month, following a search that yielded 119 candidates. He comes to Livingston County from the City of Adrian where he served in their Administrator position. Commissioners unanimously approved the agreement.



Burd’s contract begins on July 27th.