5th District County Commission Candidates Clash

July 7, 2022

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The former mayor of Howell who is now vying for a seat on the Livingston County Board of Commissioners says he can no longer stand by when his opponent is hurling false misrepresentations.



Nick Proctor and incumbent Commissioner Jay Drick are both seeking the Republican nomination in the August 2nd Primary election.



The 5th District represents residents in Marion Township and the City of Howell.



Drick placed an ad in The Marketeer encouraging voters to re-elect their “experienced tax cutter”, which makes numerous allegations against Proctor.



Proctor said although he’s trying to run a more upbeat and positive campaign, he couldn’t let some of Drick's outright misrepresentations and “misleading rhetoric” pass without a strong rebuttal - notably to allegations that he and his former council colleagues were "tax raisers".



Proctor’s release titled “A Tale of Two Candidates” states he will be “honest, forthright, never misleading or mischaracterizing anything to score cheap and dishonest political points”.



Drick has responded to say “The ads that have upset Mr. Proctor are certainly unflattering to him as a politician, but nonetheless are absolutely true. A "tax-raiser" is one who tries to raise taxes, which Mr. Proctor did -- twice. A tax-cutter is one who tries to cut taxes, which Jay Drick did -- twice. Mr. Proctor really doesn't have a valid argument here”.



