Republicans Square Off In County Commission District 5 Campaign Forum

July 15, 2020

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com



Three GOP candidates for County Commission District 5 recently took part in a campaign forum held by Livingston County Republicans.



District 5 covers the City of Howell, Howell Township, and Cohoctah Township. The seat has been vacant since former Commissioner Don Parker stepped down in February, with the Board failing to reach a consensus on his replacement in the given allowed time-frame. Three Republicans are vying for the nomination that will be decided at the August 4th primary. The candidates answered 7 questions between opening and closing statements in the online forum.



Mike Randall has 30 years of public safety experience, including more than 20 with the Howell Area Fire Authority. He served as District 2 Commissioner twice in the early 2000s. When asked about what areas of county government are of the most interest, he looked to his own background. Randall said it’s not only the pandemic right now, but the whole state of the country, with everything from race relations to just the way we deliver police services. He said wants to make sure we are not cutting the police budget, but actually increase our law enforcement budget. Randall said, “The county is growing. We’re not getting any smaller. Crime’s not going away. We need to make sure that we continue to be a safe place to live.”



Attorney Jay Drick has twice previously served as District 5 Commissioner and said that he is ready to hit the ground running. He said his law background will help with giving instant opinions while drafting a budget that is 70% mandated statutes. When asked about the county pension program and what should be done, Drick said that he’s voted for bonuses in the past, but that they have to be smart going forward in the future. He said, “What we have to remember is that some of these pensions, if they’re defined benefits plans, have unrealistic assumptions of 6 or 8% earnings per year and everybody knows if they go to their local bank, they can get point-oh-oh- dust in a savings account.” Drick said they need to look at U.S. Treasury Bonds as they are very safe and prudent, unlike the casino or stock market.



Lee Ann Blazejewski has 30 years of experience as a clinical nurse. She said this public health experience will provide valuable insight in these COVID-19 times. When asked about which areas of county governance she feels should be expanded, Blazejewski said public transportation. She said, “It may seem to those of us that have transportation not an essential commitment that the county needs to make. if we provide equity for those in the county that don’t have transportation and give them greater options, then that will provide them greater options to get to stores and to get to jobs.”



The full video of the campaign forum can be found on the Livingston County Republican Party’s Facebook page.



The winner of the August 4th primary will go on to face Democrat Glen Miller in the November general election.