County Clerk Vital Records Office To Undergo Needed Renovations

October 30, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Livingston County Clerk’s Vital Records Office will be undergoing needed renovations.



The Livingston County Board of Commissioners recently approved a resolution authorizing the project, which was deemed necessary due to challenges being faced with temporary accommodations currently in place. The Clerk’s office is located in the historical county courthouse in downtown Howell.



An original resolution called for renovating only the north side of the office. However, an amended motion passed unanimously to renovate both the north and south sides - resulting in a new total project cost of $313,465. It was originally $228,986.



Commissioners Jay Gross and Wes Nakagiri both took a tour of the area. Gross commented that it most definitely a very unfortunate situation on the north side of the hallway and the office is pretty cramped – adding he felt strongly that both sides should be renovated at the same time as it would only be more expensive down the road. Other Commissioners agreed.



A memo from Clerk Elizabeth Hundley noted that recent improvements to technology required a reconfiguration within the area. Employee workstations have been moved from the back of the office to the public service counter. Temporary accommodations were made to enable implementation of the new technology, but a permanent solution was being requested due to the various challenges.



The project will be paid for through Fund 263, for concealed pistol licensing, which is a special revenue fund. It was noted during the meeting that the project is an allowable and qualified expense.



Hundley stated during the meeting that both sides will be simultaneously processing CPL’s. The office also handles various other services including birth certificates and marriage licenses. Hundley said the number of applications for services varies per year and there is no consistent number. She added she believes it is an appropriate use of the CPL fund, noting every vital records clerk handles every document that goes through the office.