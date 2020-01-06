County Census Committee Meets On Tuesday

January 6, 2020

The census effort in Livingston County will be the focus of a meeting this week.



The public is invited to attend Tuesday’s meeting of the Livingston County 2020 Census Complete Count Committee. It will be held from 3-5pm in the Howell Auditorium at the Livingston County EMS Building located at 1911 Tooley Road in Howell Township. Linda Clark from the 2020 Census Bureau will be providing information about what the County can do to obtain the most accurate and complete population count in the upcoming Census.



The committee’s purpose is to advise and assist in the design and implementation of a census awareness campaign targeted to the Livingston County community. It consists of 12 members and is chaired by Livingston County Commissioner Douglas Helzerman. (JK)