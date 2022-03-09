County To Conduct Non-Union Wage Study

March 9, 2022

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com



A compensation and classification study for over 200 employees with the County has been authorized.



The Livingston County Board of Commissioners has agreed to a contract with MGT Consulting to perform the wage study for 213 non-union employees. The last time a study such as this was performed was in 2015. County Administrator Nathan Burd said MGT will have a team of 7 working to review and understand their current compensation policies and practices and how the system is currently administered. This will aid the County in the assessment of salary structures and policy that could impact employee retention.



Burd said this will look a bit like the study they recently did for Commissioner wages, but expanded out. The RFP, he said, indicated that they want the contractor to use the 11counties that have been historically used as comparable to Livingston County. In addition to that, Burd said they are also asking for the possibility of extending into non-county entities. The administrator told Commissioners that some of their staff have stated that they aren’t losing staff to other counties, but to townships, school districts, villages, and cities.



MGT was selected with a recommendation from the bid review committee, which saw 3 companies submit a proposal for the contract. They are Tampa, Florida based, but have an office in Bay City and are said to have worked on hundreds of projects in Michigan, including similar studies for Gogebic, Dickinson, and St. Clair counties.



The study is expected to take up to 6 months to complete, for which the County will pay an amount not to exceed $86,405. The resolution, which was unanimously approved by Commissioners, states that the funding for this project will be covered by American Rescue Plan Act funds.