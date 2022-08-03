Former County Commissioner Defeats Incumbent In GOP Primary

August 3, 2022

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





There were some surprises following Tuesday’s Republican Primary election for the Livingston County Board of Commissioners.



All Democratic candidates ran unopposed in the Primary Election.



Some Republican incumbents ran in different districts as a result of redistricting. Two incumbents, longtime Commissioner Carol Griffith and Commissioner Mitchell Zajac did not run for re-election.



In District 1, Commissioner Doug Helzerman ran unopposed in the GOP Primary and will face Democrat Michelle Spisz in the November General Election.





In the District 2 GOP race, former Commissioner Dave Domas prevailed over incumbent Commissioner and former Judge Carol Sue Reader. Domas will face Democrat Lisa Wojciechowski in November. Domas told WHMI he’s Looking forward to getting back on the board and completing some of the things he was involved in during his previous tenure. He said there will be a good slate of candidates to go to the November Election with - noting a lot of the other Republican candidates did well in the Primary and he’s looking forward to working with them.



During the race, Reader alleged that Domas violated campaign laws by misrepresenting that he was running for “re-election”, which Domas maintained was a simple oversight that was corrected. Domas commented that when Reader ran against Judge Suzanne Geddis, there were similar issues involving allegations with illegal campaign signage and nothing came of it. He said it was an embarrassment then and he felt that trying to run that same case again didn’t get any better.



Domas commented further that Reader was a worthy opponent and has a career to be proud of in county government and served county government well. For the years she sat on the bench, Domas said Reader was one of the stalwart judges and always well respected, and he wishes her well.







In District 3 - a highly contested GOP race with a large amount of candidate campaigning and spending – newcomer Frank Sample of Pinckney was the top voter getter over Livingston County Republican Party Chairwoman Meghan Reckling and former Iosco Township Clerk Dan Delmerico. Sample will face Democrat Lori Cowan in November, a current Unadilla Township Trustee.



In District 4, Republican Incumbent and current Board Chairman Wes Nakagiri was unopposed. He’ll face Democrat Amelia Purdy-Ketchum in November.



In District 5, Incumbent Republican and Howell Attorney Jay Drick prevailed over former Howell Mayor Nick Proctor following a vocal campaign. Drick will face Democrat Kasey Helton in November. Helton, of Marion Township, is well known throughout the community. She stated that she intended to vote for Proctor in the Primary and encouraged her supporters to do the same in an effort to unseat Drick.



In District 6, Republican Roger Deaton was the top vote-getter over Dan Schifko at 68.19%. Deaton will face Democrat Lorrie McMahon in the fall.



In District 7, Republican Commissioner Martin Smith ran unopposed and will face Democrat Caitlyn Perry Dial in November.



In District 8, Republican and former Brighton school board member Nick Fiani prevailed over longtime Genoa Township Trustee Jim Mortenson and former Pinckney school board member Tabitha Dolan. Fiani will face Democrat Amber Bismack in November.



In District 9, two incumbent commissioners ran for the Republican nomination in the newly redrawn district. Commissioner Jay Gross was the top vote-getter over Brenda Plank. Gross will face Democrat Christine Kaczkowski in the fall.



