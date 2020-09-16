County Approves Public Defender Contracts

September 16, 2020

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





Livingston County officials have approved contracts for felony public defenders over the next year.



The Livingston County Public Defender’s Office requires contracts with private attorneys who serve as public defenders for indigent criminal defendants. A formal bid process was recently completed and submitted proposals were evaluated in accordance with the County’s Procurement Policy.



At this week’s meeting of the Board of Commissioners, a resolution was passed authorizing the services of six attorneys and law offices at a rate that averages out to $100 per case.



Receiving contracts are James Buttrey, Mark Scharrer, Steven Dodge, Mitchell Perrault, the Sizemore Law Office, and Mark Wilcox. Contracts run from October 1st through September 30th, 2021. The Board of Commissioners has the option to renew contracts for up to two additional one-year periods, for a total period not to exceed 3 years.



The total per year cost comes out to $750,000, which is available in the Public Defender budget and is included in the Michigan Indigent Defense Commission fiscal year 2021 plan.