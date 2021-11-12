County Approves New Vehicle For Veterans Services Department

November 12, 2021

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





Livingston County Veteran Services is getting a new vehicle for its fleet.



Livingston County Transportation Director Gregg Kellogg made a request to County Commissioners on behalf of the Car Pool Department to purchase an additional vehicle for the Veterans Services Department. In a memo to the County Board, Kellogg writes that the new vehicle will be a 2022 Chrysler Voyager van purchased on the State of Michigan MiDeal cooperative purchasing contract.



The van will be used for non-medical transportation needs like veterans outreach, seminars and appointments at the Veterans Services office.



The cost of the Voyager is not to exceed $39,626 and will be funded by an awarded FY 2022 County Veteran Service Fund Grant. Grant guidelines require that the vehicle be purchased and not leased. That prevents leasing it through the Enterprise Fleet Management, which is normally utilized for the County fleet, but Kellogg writes all other elements will be consistent. The van will be included in the Car Pool Department’s maintenance management program with all operating costs charged back to Veterans Services. It is estimated that annual operating costs, which include insurance, gas, and maintenance, will be $4,700.



The Board of Commissioners approved the purchase as part of their most recent consent agenda.