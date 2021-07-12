County Approves New Carpet And Flooring At Several Buildings

July 12, 2021

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com



Many county buildings that get a bit of foot traffic are getting improvements in that area.



Livingston County’s Director of Facility Services, Chris Folts, was before the County Finance Committee, Wednesday morning. Folts was seeking approval of a resolution that authorizes carpet and flooring replacement at several County buildings.



He wrote in a memo to the Board of Commissioners that worn and stretched carpet not only has a negative visual impact to employees and the public, but also is a considerable safety hazard.



This project was put through a competitive bidding process that was conducted by U.S. Communities. Through this, Folts recommended the contract be awarded to Seelye Group, Ltd. The total cost of the project is not to exceed $209,925.29. That price tag encompasses all costs, including the purchase of materials and labor for the removal and installation of the carpet and/or flooring.



The resolution was approved by the Finance Committee unanimously.