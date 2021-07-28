County Approves Emergency Operations Plan

July 28, 2021

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





The Livingston County Board of Commissioners has approved an update to the plan which helps the county navigate through emergencies and disasters.



The Board unanimously approved the Livingston County Emergency Operation Plan (EOP), 2021 through 2025, as part of their meeting, Monday night.



At a recent committee meeting, Livingston County Emergency Manager Therese Cremonte explained what is in their plan and why it is so important. She said they outline the capabilities and expectations of responders and government agencies and departments during such events. It also enhances deployment and use of resources and prevents the duplication of efforts. Disasters and emergencies, she added, are not only inconvenient, but they also happen to be very expensive.

The county’s plan uses a graduated response strategy that is flexible and scales to the scope and severity of any emergency.



While the EOP helps address emergency and disaster-related issues, its primary goal is the coordination, assembly and mobilization of a team of first responders, subject matter experts, volunteers and non-governmental organizations that can deal with the hazardous event.



Cremonte said this plan helps and allows the Emergency Management Department and county to act quickly and in a way that will help bring things back to a normal cadence in as timely a manner as possible. It also allows the county to seek reimbursement from the state if they have overgrown their budget or resources from the emergency response.