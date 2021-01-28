County Applying For New Adult Drug Court Funding

January 28, 2021

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





The Livingston County Board of Commissioners has authorized the application for grant funding that will support one of their specialty court programs.



Adult Drug Court is for participants who have committed non-violent criminal offenses while also being assessed with having a substance use disorder. A multi-disciplinary team made up of representatives from the court, the prosecutor’s office, a defense attorney, the Sheriff’s Office, probation officers, and treatment providers work with participants to get them the treatment they need while keeping them out of jail.



Representatives from the court were before the Board of Commissioners, this week, asking for a 4-year commitment to match 25% of $500,000 worth of grant funding. Commissioner Brenda Plank questioned if they could pursue other opportunities that might require less commitment from the county, which sent the Board down a lengthy discussion on the application process. The resolution before the Board originally authorized the application submission and triggered the automatic acceptance of funds. Deputy County Administrator Cindy Catanach said that actually isn’t the standard policy. She said normal policy is that a department comes to the board to apply for a grant, and then again to accept any awarded funds. There are instances, however, that they do allow for both in one resolution if there is a time crunch. This instance with the Adult Drug Court, however, isn’t under one.



The County’s match commitment is $31,250 per year, with the resolution requesting a budget amendment to fund it. With $10,800 in the court’s General Fund balance, the board set forth to decide how that could be used to help. Commissioner Doug Helzerman motioned to use the court’s available funds first, and supplement anything needed beyond it from the county. After this first year, the remaining three will be taken care of as part of the county budget.

Commissioner Kate Lawrence then motioned to break the resolution apart to just allow for the application, and then require the courts to come back to accept funds, bringing it in line with County policy. This allows them to pursue alternate avenues of funding as originally requested.