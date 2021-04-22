County Animal Shelter Seeking Grant To Expand Dog Room

April 22, 2021

By Jon King





A potential grant award could result in improvements to the Livingston County Animal Shelter.



Shelter Director Christy Peterson addressed the Livingston County Board of Commissioners at their Finance Committee meeting Wednesday concerning the opportunity to apply for a $30,000 grant from Two Seven Oh, Incorporated.



The New Hudson-based organization awards grant funding to municipal animal shelters in need of improvements. If awarded, the funds would be used to renovate the shelter’s dog room, including new windows, outdoor kennels, bathing station, sound system, and an isolation room, which Peterson says is definitely needed.



Peterson says in addition to helping reduce the spread of disease, it will also better enable them to separate aggressive and court case dogs from stray and adoptable dogs.



The resolution approving the application passed unanimously. No match is required to secure the funds, which have to be applied for by May 1st, with improvements completed no later than November 1st.