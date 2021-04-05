Boil Water Advisory Issued For Country Club Subdivision

April 5, 2021

By Jessica Mathews/News@whmi.com





A precautionary boil water advisory has been issued for some residents who reside in a subdivision in the Brighton Township area.



At around 4pm Monday afternoon, a contractor working on behalf of the Livingston Community Water Authority struck a water main with a drill rig while taking soil borings. The water leak on Ethel Street was reported and a repair contractor was dispatched. Water was shut off to approximately 36 homes in the Country Club Subdivision while repairs are being made. It was unclear as of Monday evening how long the water system would be down for repairs.



Due to the resulting loss of pressure in the system, a precautionary boil water notice has been issued. It applies to residents on Ethel Street and Van Winkle Street between Burson and Clara Jean streets within the subdivision who receive water from the Weber Street water main in Brighton Township. A press release states it’s likely those affected will need to boil water for the next 72 hours until the problem is fixed. Those affected will be informed when the advisory is lifted. Officials say when water mains lose pressure, it increases the chance that untreated water and harmful microbes can enter the water.



Tap water should be brought to a rolling boil for one minute and cooled before using or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth, and preparing food until further notice.



More information is available in the attached release.