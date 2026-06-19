Country Boots and Beats Festival in Downtown Brighton Saturday

June 19, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Louie Lee returns to downtown Brighton Saturday, to headline the Country Boots and Beats festival. A total of six live music acts are scheduled to perform, beginning at 12pm.



“We are going to be filling the streets with vendors and food trucks, local restaurants and bars. There is going to be a mobile gaming trailer. There’s going to be a mobile boutique from White Blossom Barn,” said Jennifer Bond, director of events at the Greater Brighton Area Chamber of Commerce.



“We’re going to have an area called the Backyard Beats, which WHMI will be down there with some turf and yard games, and kind of a chillout area.”



Attendees are encouraged to take advantage of free shuttle parking to and from Brighton High School or Meijer.



“This event is free. All the music is free. We have, of course, vendors that will be selling things and food that will come at a cost. But there are free activities. There will be a magic show for children, as well as some hobby horse obstacle courses and things,” said Bond, who added it’s really about enjoying the longest day of the year in downtown Brighton.



The Dance Project will host country line dancing lessons between music acts.



The music lineup is:



12 pm – 1:30 pm – Blue Skye

2 pm – 3:30 pm – Kari Holmes

4 pm – 5:30 pm – Mark Blomsteel and The Motor City Drive

6:15 pm – 7:45 pm – Spur 9

8:30 pm – 10 pm -- Louie Lee



More information and the chamber's interview on WHMI's Morning Drive with Chuck and Madison are linked below.



Photos courtesy of Greater Brighton Area Chamber of Commerce.