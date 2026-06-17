Countdown to Next Weekend's 41st Annual Michigan Challenge Balloonfest

June 17, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



We're just over a week out from the 41st annual Michigan Challenge Balloonfest. Organizers expect more than 80,000 attendees between June 26-28 at Howell High School.



"It's a very competitive event. They bring out some great competitors. The director, Phil Clinger, is really good at what he does, at calling tasks. It makes it very enjoyable and competitive, since I'm very competitive," Pilot Shawn Raya told WHMI News during Tuesday's preview event.



The Highland resident described the Balloonfest "like watching your childhood. It's gorgeous. The colors in the sky. And these big beautiful balloons at night, when we glow them, are like Christmas bulbs."



Brighton native Joey Strutz attended Ballonfest growing up, and now pilots his own balloon.



"I grew up coming to the event as a fan," he told WHMI News. "I thought it was the coolest thing in the world as a 3-year-old kid. Almost 25 years later, here we are, I'm flying myself."



Organizers remind attendees to download the Balloonfest app for all the latest info on ballooning activities, live music, carnival rides and vendors.



"Everything you need to know about the festival, including real-time updates," says Janelle Smith, president and CEO of the Howell Area Chamber of Commerce. "Once you have the app, you need to allow the push notifications. We can share information and messages as it relates to balloon launches, and information all weekend long about the event."



Smith says organizers have listened to attendees over the years, and have booked live music each night of the festival. They include Five Becomes West on Friday, June 26; The Vibe Tribe Saturday, June 27; and Magic Bus Band the closing Sunday, June 28.



"We are also having a community breakfast on Sunday morning. We're bringing in Chris Cakes (Kansas City), which holds the Guinness Book of World Record for flapjack flipping. So, we're thinking hibachi-style on the griddle."



Presale carnival ride wristbands are on sale now through June 25.



More information on the Michigan Challenge Balloonfest is linked below.